Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. Enerplus posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enerplus.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ERF shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

ERF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,004. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.