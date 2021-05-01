Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.14 EPS

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE GPI traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.16. 238,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $175.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.11 and its 200-day moving average is $140.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

GPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.11.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

