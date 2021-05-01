Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.72-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.73. Medical Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.720-1.760 EPS.
Shares of MPW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.05. 4,421,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,562. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84.
Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.89.
In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.
