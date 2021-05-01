Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.72-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.73. Medical Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.720-1.760 EPS.

Shares of MPW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.05. 4,421,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,562. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.89.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

