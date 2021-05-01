Usca Ria LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,269 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

NYSE:LUV opened at $62.78 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.