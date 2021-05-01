AE Wealth Management LLC Has $26.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,805 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 1.22% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,701,000 after buying an additional 446,830 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,492,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,971,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,977,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 457,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,820,000 after purchasing an additional 189,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGLT opened at $84.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.98. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.