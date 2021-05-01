AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 333,411 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 160.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,411 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $51,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $95.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.37. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $96.75.

