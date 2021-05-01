SafeInsure (SINS) Price Reaches $0.0172

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $356,670.37 and approximately $224.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00033959 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001171 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001474 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002860 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,690,945 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

