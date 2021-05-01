Chainswap Hits 24 Hour Volume of $893,269.00 (TOKEN)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, Chainswap has traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar. Chainswap has a market cap of $10.70 million and $893,269.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for about $2.29 or 0.00003974 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chainswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00069323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00069706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.52 or 0.00828428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00050591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00095620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.04 or 0.08546602 BTC.

About Chainswap

TOKEN is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,679,493 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TOKENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chainswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.