Phore (PHR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19,694.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $9.41 million and approximately $19,694.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00015477 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00018615 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.92 or 0.01114251 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,904,163 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

