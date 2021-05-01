Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $67.08 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.8% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,460.49.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,168.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,906.69. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,296.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

