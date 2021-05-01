Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,460.49.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,906.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,296.01 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

