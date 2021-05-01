OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $695,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 17.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $142.93 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $145.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.61 and a 200 day moving average of $124.60. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.