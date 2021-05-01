Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,317 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 4.4% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $11,647,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $325.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.80. The company has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.76 and a 52 week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.87.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.