Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Hologic also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.150 EPS.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Shares of HOLX opened at $65.55 on Friday. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

