Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $993.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $5.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.31. 2,837,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,427. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average of $140.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,906 shares of company stock valued at $7,341,347 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

