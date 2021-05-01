The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Announces Earnings Results

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. The Hershey updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.790-6.920 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.79-6.92 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average of $151.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $165.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.79.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

