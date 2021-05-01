L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,817. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $213.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

