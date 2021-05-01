First American Trust FSB Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,065 shares of company stock worth $4,304,815. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $43.60. 12,645,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,491,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

