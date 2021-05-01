First American Trust FSB Boosts Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 429,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 100,576 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 184.2% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 124,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 80,688 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Barclays upped their price target on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Western Digital stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $70.63. 11,014,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,222. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of -83.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.