Analysts Anticipate Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 179.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on E. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 502.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000.

Shares of NYSE E traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 291,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.06. ENI has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $25.23.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5813 per share. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

About ENI

