Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%.

DRQ stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.65. 493,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,613. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -92.88 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at $954,217.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

