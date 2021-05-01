AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

AGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 23,493 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,252,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 286,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in AGCO by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO traded down $2.02 on Monday, hitting $145.92. 1,032,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.21. AGCO has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

