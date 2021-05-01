Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Issues Earnings Results

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%.

NYSE FBHS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $104.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,097. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $107.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.01.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.