RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,209 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,646 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.36 on Friday, hitting $141.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,872,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day moving average of $124.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

