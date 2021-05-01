RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.54 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,513 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $165.66. 6,248,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126,727. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.