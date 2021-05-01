Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

CMCSA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,907,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,180,637. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. Comcast has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

