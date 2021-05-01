Harvest Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $854,725.00 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $187.36 or 0.00326491 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $100.49 million and $854,725.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 563,624 coins and its circulating supply is 536,315 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

