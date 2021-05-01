PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Up 44.4% in April

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTCHF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. 2,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,826. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64.
PureTech Health Company Profile
