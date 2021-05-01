Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Short Interest Update

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,900 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the March 31st total of 162,100 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

GDP traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 58,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,105. The stock has a market cap of $134.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Goodrich Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.