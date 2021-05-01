iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Trimmed by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $$110.51 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,990. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

