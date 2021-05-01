United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,128,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 697,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $155,056,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Okta by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 529,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694 in the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $3.92 on Friday, reaching $269.70. 1,345,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,212. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.75. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.24 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

