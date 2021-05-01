Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,412 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.48. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

