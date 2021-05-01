United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 60.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after buying an additional 171,375 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

C stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: LIBOR

