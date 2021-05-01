First American Trust FSB Increases Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Lear by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEA traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $87.76 and a twelve month high of $196.97.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

