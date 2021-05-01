Zazove Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Zazove Associates LLC grew its holdings in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,470,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773,445 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC owned about 5.03% of Urban One worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 202,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,562. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. Urban One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $118.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

