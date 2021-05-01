Zazove Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 2,783 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.29. 2,005,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,623. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.48.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.