Zazove Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)

Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Zazove Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Replay Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPLA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Replay Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Replay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replay Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Replay Acquisition by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 80,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Edmond Safra acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RPLA traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 394,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,040. Replay Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

