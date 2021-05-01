Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues Earnings Results

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%.

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.07. 2,107,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,817. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.75 and a fifty-two week high of $86.81.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $440,569.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.71.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.