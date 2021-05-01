Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,200 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the March 31st total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

QYLD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,941. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $23.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

