OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $600,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,491 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. Applied Materials accounts for 0.6% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $132.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

