OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 6,055 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 0.5% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $93.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

