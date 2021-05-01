Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) is Independent Order of Foresters’ 2nd Largest Position

Independent Order of Foresters trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.1% of Independent Order of Foresters’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Independent Order of Foresters owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 327,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,773,000 after acquiring an additional 110,884 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 40,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTWO opened at $90.84 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $94.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.88 and its 200-day moving average is $163.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.