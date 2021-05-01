OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.72.

NYSE FRC opened at $183.24 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $92.13 and a 52 week high of $187.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.36.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

