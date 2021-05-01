OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 14.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Citigroup raised their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC cut their price target on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,370.20.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,182.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,149.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,140.35. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $595.03 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.20, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.