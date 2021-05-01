Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 6,021 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB opened at $171.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.12.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

