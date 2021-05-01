Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $698,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 67,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth $233,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 72.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth $6,095,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Copart by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of CPRT opened at $124.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.73 and its 200-day moving average is $115.87. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

