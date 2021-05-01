Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Boosted by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 149.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.0% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $603,455.12. Insiders sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Shares of ACN opened at $289.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.81. The company has a market capitalization of $184.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.94 and a fifty-two week high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.