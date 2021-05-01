Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 105,508 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,508 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 1.7% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of ASML worth $2,445,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after acquiring an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,242,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after buying an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ASML by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,430,000 after buying an additional 22,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $14.38 on Friday, reaching $648.10. 575,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,368. The firm has a market cap of $272.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $613.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.85. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $275.96 and a 52 week high of $675.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.