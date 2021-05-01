Brokerages Anticipate Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.08. Covanta reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%.

CVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

NYSE:CVA traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.04. 2,625,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. Covanta has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Covanta’s payout ratio is 457.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,980,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Covanta by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 614,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Covanta by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,407,000 after purchasing an additional 492,283 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after buying an additional 342,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Covanta by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 323,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

