Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 370,315.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,650,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,645,664 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $649,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,135,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,771 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,501,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,488,000 after buying an additional 1,419,318 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 2,427,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,530,000 after acquiring an additional 532,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,496,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,518,000 after acquiring an additional 59,123 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 141,754.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.82. 3,124,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average is $42.90. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.